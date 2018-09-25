Dresses to impress at new shop

A passion for fashion has led three friends to join forces to run their own boutique in Blackpool.

Jon Beaumont and Chris Wyatt teamed up with friend April Reading to offer alternative trends at Beau Bell Boutique they felt were not catered for. They sell women’s wear – retro, gothic and 1950s styles from the likes of Dotty and Dolly, Hell Bunny, Voodoo Vixen and Lindy Bop. They also stock French and Italian casual wear, along with a small selection of shoes, handbags and accessories. The shop is based on Church Street and caters up to size 26.

Jon, also manager of a menswear store in Preston, said: “We have a lot of 50s dress, some gothic as well. Things that are a little off-the-wall, a bit alternative, but quite classic – they are timeless. Dresses you can wear again and again, at different events.

“We have dresses to suit all sizes and shapes and we can help ladies pick something. Sometimes ladies won’t try a style because they don’t think it will suit them, we can show them different. We try to offer something different, at reasonable prices.”

Jon and Chris have always been interested in fashion and previously ran Beau Belle Boutique in the Olympia Buildings, Coronation Street. After losing trade due to scaffolding and long-term repairs on that part of the Winter Gardens, and falling victim to two break-ins, the couple decided to put their dream on hold. When the shop’s current home became available, the pair – together with April – decided to start again.

Jon said: “It had been doing well and it saddened us to close really, but I had my eye on this spot and it felt right. We’ve always loved fashion, I was a fashion model and April is a real 50s bunny.

“Often people these days don’t feel good about themselves and it’s so nice when someone is transformed – when they try on a dress and feel really good, when you see them doing a twirl because trying on a dress makes them feel like they are 18 again.”