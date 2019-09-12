Dramatic police chase footage released of officers stopping a BMW 5-Series on the M61 which was stolen in Lancashire

Greater Manchester Police have released footage of a car chase in which the driver allegedly tried to drive the wrong way on the M61.

The BMW 5-Series was stolen in a recent burglary in Lancashire and officers from the unmarked advanced crime unit (TVIU) at Greater Manchester Police chased after the car in Salford.

The grey BMW was stolen in Lancashire CREDIT: GMP

The footage shows the driver trying to spin the BMW around and drive the wrong way down the M61 however officers used a 'tactical stop' to pin the grey car in.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers from our TVIU have arrested a man on suspicion of burglary after a pursuit in Salford. Car stolen in recent burglary from Lancashire. Offender tried to drive wrong way along M61 to escape. Tactical contact used to stop pursuit and protect public."

The force said no one was injured during the incident.