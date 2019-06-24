The fire in the kitchen of Heatwave.

Dramatic photos of Blackpool Firefighters' response to the fire on Dickson Road

Here are the photos of the fire that broke out at Heatwave Takeaway on Dickson Road.

One person was taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation. Read the full story here.

A cloud of smoke outside Heatwave Takeaway on Dickson Road.

Firefighters say they were called at around 9.30pm to the fire on Friday night.

Fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham and South Shore rushed to the scene.

Crews used four breathing masks, two ventilation fans, one hose reel and one dry powder extinguisher, and a "breaking in" kit to tackle the blaze.

