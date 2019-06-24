Dramatic photos of Blackpool Firefighters' response to the fire on Dickson Road Here are the photos of the fire that broke out at Heatwave Takeaway on Dickson Road. One person was taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation. Read the full story here. 1. Smoke A cloud of smoke outside Heatwave Takeaway on Dickson Road. Lisandro Saldanha jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. The scene outside Firefighters say they were called at around 9.30pm to the fire on Friday night. Lisandro Saldanha jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Traffic on the street ground to a halt Fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham and South Shore rushed to the scene. Lisandro Saldanha jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Firefighters prepare their equipment Crews used four breathing masks, two ventilation fans, one hose reel and one dry powder extinguisher, and a "breaking in" kit to tackle the blaze. Lisandro Saldanha jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2