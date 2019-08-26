Double sea rescue off Lancashire coast

Lifeboat crews were called out twice to help boats in difficulty off the Lancashire coast.

Lytham St Annes Inshore Lifeboat was scrambled to a catamaran drifting off the Ribble estuary.

When rescuers arrived they found two people on board, one of them 13-years-old, and the 4.6m vessel was struggling after the wind dropped.

The stricken catamaran was towed back to Starr Gate from where it had been launched.

ENLI crew member Will Bridge said: “The catamaran’s crew had no water or food with them and with one a young person being on board on a very warm day, it was

essential to get the vessel back to the shore."

Four hours later on Saturday afternoon the inshore lifeboat was called out again when a small motor boat with one person on board was reported to have engine failure.

With darkness fast approaching, the lifeboat found the casualty and a line was connected so the vessel could be towed into the Ribble and to the safety of the

Lytham

A RNLI spokesman said, “While both services were not what would be called dramatic, it was necessary to get both vessels and their crews back to shore before

their situations deteriorated as no other help was available."