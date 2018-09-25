Donkey licencing and the Blackpool Donkey Charter of 1942 explained

Have your say

All donkeys that you see working along Blackpool's Promenade are licensed by the town council.

Licences are required for each donkey owner and for each person who leads the donkey when carrying passengers.

Licences are renewed annually, with all donkeys inspected by a council appointed veterinary surgeon prior to the renewal.

To apply for a donkey driver licence, you must:

• Be at least 16 years of age

• Provide a Disclosure and Barring Service certificate issued within the last three month which shows you have no criminal convictions.

• Provide a letter from an equine veterinary surgeon stating that you have sufficient knowledge and understanding of donkeys to carry out your duties

• Pass a medical examination - only required if you are over 65

A Donkey Code of Practice has been running in Blackpool since 1942 and protects the resort's famous animals from being overworked or neglected.

Here is the original donkey charter of 1942

COUNTY BOROUGH OF BLACKPOOL REGULATIONS WITH REFERENCE TO ASSES ON THE FORESHORE

(1) The number of asses to occupy an authorised stand shall not at any time exceed 8.

(2) No asses shall stand, or ply, for hire on the sands on any Friday.

(3) The hours of work in respect of asses shall not exceed the following:- From 10a.m. to 1 p.m. From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

(4) At 1 p.m. each day all saddles must be loosened and all asses fed and watered.

(5) No sticks or whips shall be used on any asses, and the kicking of any ass is strictly prohibited.

(6) No person over 16 years of age, or over eight stone in weight, shall be permitted to ride any asses.

(7) No stud shall ply for hire within 50 yards of the hulking sea wall.

(8) When the tide, or other circumstances do not permit asses to be on the sands, such asses must not stand on the slade or in the vicinity of the Promenade.

(9) Asses must not be ridden, or driven, so as to expose rider or other user of the foreshore, to any danger.

(10) Proprietors will be held responsible for keeping the sands where their asses are standing in a clean and sanitary condition.

(11) No ass must be taken on the sands which is not in a clean or tidy condition, and no harness used on such asses, which is not considered by the supervising officer of the Police to be properly fitted and safe.

(12) Inspector Williams of the R.S.P.C.A, or any succeeding officer of the R.S.P.C.A. is authorised and appointed to supervise the licensed asses plying for hire on the foreshore, and to enforce Byelaws and Regulations made by the Council with reference thereto.