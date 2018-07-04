Donations drying up for Blackpool's homeless

Mental health problems, Government red tape, social stigma and the legal high drug Spice.

These are just some of the problems facing Blackpool’s homeless people, according to soup kitchens and outreach groups operating in the town.

Tracey Vinyard of Del Girls soup kitchen on Dickson Road, which is having to dramatically cut its opening hours due to a lack of donations

One soup kitchen in the resort, which provides hot meals to the town’s homeless, has cut its opening hours dramatically due to lack of donations.

Del Girls Helping Hand, on Dickson Road, once opened its doors seven days a week.

Now, because of a lack of cash, owner Tracey Vinyard, 55, has reduced opening hours to Wednesdays from 10am until 1pm, and has introduced a small £1 charge per meal.

She said: “It’s not just the rent I’ve got to cover – I’ve got the electricity and everything else.

“It’s so disappointing. It’s heart-wrenching because I can’t see anybody go without. They come to the door and I can’t turn them away.

“It’s very disappointing that I can’t help people as much as I would like to.”

Tracey set up Del Girls at the beginning of February as a place for lonely older members of the community to spend time.

But she soon opened up to the town’s rough sleepers after seeing people begging outside her door.

She said an increase in use of the former legal high Spice – which is now a banned substance – fuelled stigma against homeless people.

She said: “I think it’s all related to the fact that there’s a lot being said about Spice users in the town. A lot of people don’t want to donate to them. There’s less empathy.

“There are a lot more people being ‘Spiced up’ because it’s such a cheap drug. It’s a way of coping with the situation that they are in.

“It all stems back to the NHS and mental health. A lot of these people are mentally ill. Nobody wants to live on the streets.”

Christine Miller, of the Fylde Coast Food Bank, said that summer often meant donations would dry up, along with the weather.

She said: “What we are seeing at the moment is the demand has increased but the level of donations has stayed the same.

“At Christmas time people are always thinking about the homeless, but at this time of year not so much.

“We have got a very good circle of donors from the church so we do well. Sometimes we run a little bit low, but we manage.”

Linda McEvilly, founder of Blackpool Care and Share, which provides free food, clothes and furniture to people in need, agreed that the people of the Fylde coast often gave generously to homeless charities and soup kitchens – but said not enough was being done to tackle the root cause of why people need to make use of such services.

As a result, the demand remains high despite the best efforts of local groups such as the Salvation Army’s Bridge Project and the Comfort Zone at Thornton Methodist Church.

She said: “Soup kitchens do an amazing job, but it’s like using your finger to block a leak in the dam.

“There needs to be a completely new way of dealing with homelessness.

“We’ve got people going to soup kitchens for a variety of reasons. They’re not all sleeping on the streets.

“They could be lonely. They could have a house but no cooking facilities. They could be sofa surfing, or they could be homeless.

“Some of them can be drug users or have problems with alcohol, and if they are getting food they have the money to spend in other ways.

“There needs to be a way of sorting out the root cause, instead of feeding them and letting them back out into whatever they are running from.

“We have to address the situation at its source. Why are these people here?

“If they are homeless and they are sleeping on the streets you can put them in a bedsit – but then you’ve got a whole new percentage of people who have somewhere to sleep but they haven’t got a cooker, or they haven’t got a working shower, and they’ve got nowhere to wash their clothes.

“It’s not simply a matter of giving them something to eat and sending them back out on the streets.”

But in spite of the obstacles the charities are having to overcome in order to help some of the Fylde coast’s most needy residents – and sometimes differing views on where the root of the problem lies – their resolve remains undiminished.

Tracey said: “It may be a struggle but I’m not giving up. I’m more determined than ever to help.

“I have been homeless myself years and years ago. I have had dealings with mental health and I understand a lot of people on the streets are unwell, and there aren’t a lot of people they can turn to. I have done my best until now and I haven’t finished yet.”