Dog needs emergency treatment after attack by Staffordshire bull terrier in Fleetwood

Police in Fleetwood report that a dog has been taken to a vets for emergency treatment after an attack by a "vicious" Staffordshire bull terrier.

The animal said to be doing the attacking has now been caught.

Police reported: "We have responded to a number of calls this morning about a vicious Staffordshire Bull Terrier running around the Manor Road area of Fleetwood.

"Another dog has been attacked and the owner has taken it to the vets for emergency treatment."

Police said the attacking dog had been found and was now "secured".