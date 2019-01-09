Dog found tied to tree in Layton days after Christmas finds love in first home

A dog that was found dumped days after Christmas has found happiness in his first ever home.

Cookie the shar pei was found tied to a tree off Kingscote Drive, Layton, on December 28.

Shar pei dog Cookie is back with breeder Katie Reid and mum Lucky, after being found tied to a lampost by a previous owner.

He is now back in the care of his first owner, Katie Reid, of Bowfell Close, Blackpool, who was traced thanks to his microchip.

Katie, 27, adopted Cookie’s mum, Lucky, as a rescue dog in 2017, but had no idea she was pregnant when she got her.

She sold the litter of four shortly after they were born, but Cookie’s new owners later became unable to care for him and sold him to somebody else.

It is believed the one-year-old pooch was passed around several homes before being dumped.

Katie said: “We had just moved into a new house and the last thing we needed was a litter of puppies running around - but we really fell in love with Lucky. Out of all the puppies he was the last to go.”

She said she didn’t know Cookie had been sold on until she was called by dog rescue charity Harvey’s Army the day he was found.

She said: “When we discovered what the situation was and that he had been abandoned we were absolutely horrified.

“When he came back he was skin and bones. But now he’s eating really well and he’s getting on with the whole family. It’s like he’s never been gone.”

Maxine Graber, of Harvey’s Army, said: “There is no need to be dumping dogs when you can always ring the dog warden or a shelter. There’s always somebody who can keep it safe.”