Dog dies following fire in second floor flat in Blackpool

A dog died despite attempts to revive it following a fire in a flat in Blackpool this afternoon.

Two fire engines and crews from Blackpool attended a fire in the bedroom of a second floor flat in a three-storey building on Mount Street.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus rescued a dog, which had died although they attempted to revive it with oxygen.

They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is to be established.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call at 4.34pm.