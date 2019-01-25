Dog dies following fire in second floor flat in Blackpool

A dog died despite attempts to revive it following a fire in a flat in Blackpool this afternoon.
Two fire engines and crews from Blackpool attended a fire in the bedroom of a second floor flat in a three-storey building on Mount Street.
Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus rescued a dog, which had died although they attempted to revive it with oxygen.
They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire is to be established.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call at 4.34pm.