Do you know when the the Strictly Come Dancing Final?

Sadly, it's that time of year again when Strictly has to end. The installment of Saturday night glitz and glamour is coming to close for another year.

When is the final?

The final of series fifteen of Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday, December, 16.

And what a season it's been. There's been glitter, heart break and joy on our screens every week.

15 celebs launched the show back in September, which has now dwindled down to seven.

Last week saw the exit of fan favourite, Susan Calman, the Scottish comedian. Who surprised everyone with her unique mix of humor and dazzling dance moves.

This season has been unusual to say the least, as well as the usual actors and singers we also had a Vicar! A TV chef and even a magician's assistant.

The most shocking moment of the series so far has to be when Aston Merrygold was voted off in week 7. A high scorer and full of potential, had his dancing shoes hung up far too soon.

Whose going to win?

There are just seven dancing hopefuls left on the show, but which one of the stars will win the glitter-ball trophy?

The bookies reckon it's between Alexandra Burke or Debbie McGee, who have both scored highly through out the competition.

But it's just as likely an underdog will snatch the glittery win. Perhaps Mollie King or Davood Ghadami. There is still two weeks before the big show, who know's what could happen?

As the vote is in the hands of the public as well as the seasoned judges. Who do you want to win?