Do you know when is Dancing on Ice coming back to TV?

Do you miss Torvill and Dean whizzing across the ice? Well good news becase this Winter, they're back!

The ice dancing show has been off our screens for three long years. But this January it returns and promises to be bigger than ever.

The show is getting a burst of new life, including more high-profile celebrities.

But thankfully some things never change; Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are still the show's hosts.

Who's on the judging panel?

As the show is getting a revamp, so are its judges.

Ashley Banjo, the dancer from Diversity, will be on the panel this year. His choreography knowledge should prove useful to the budding ice dancers,

Fan favourite Jason Gardiner is back and ready to be as evil as ever. Hopefully time won't have dulled his sharp tongue.

And in a wild twist, Torvill and Dean will be joining the panel. They will no longer be coaches, but will of course still be a huge part of the show. Will any of the celebrities manage to impress the iconic duo?

With Torvill and Dean sat at the panel, this leaves the question, who will be the coaches? This has yet to be confirmed by ITV.

Who are the celebs?

The line-up has already been announced as the celebs are currently in training. Unlike other reality shows, Dancing on Ice requires contestants to put in some real work.

Coronation Street is well represented this year as the show has two of its cast members learning to skate. Brooke Vincent who plays Sophie Webster and Anthony Cotton who plays Sean Tully are both raring to learn the art.

There are also a few sports stars in this year's line-up, which is always a treat. Former Scotland rugby player Max Evans and ex-England cricketer Monty Panesar are exchanging their usual playing fields for glittery costumes.

There's truly a diverse group this year, with everyone from X-Factor singer Jake Quickenden to Bake-Off star Candice Brown and even a weatherman Alex Beresford.