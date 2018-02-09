Do you know when Easter is? What date is Easter Sunday 2018? When is Lent?

Have your say

One of the happiest holidays of the year is Easter, here's what you need to know about it.

What date is Easter Sunday 2018?

Chocolate heaven, Easter egg hunts and religious celebrations are all part of the package. But when is Easter Sunday this year?

Easter Sunday changes every year which means other important dates, such as Mothers Day and Lent, are all moved too.

Here’s everything you need to know so your timetable is tip-top.

When is Easter?

Good Friday, or Easter, will fall on Friday March 30.

When is Easter Day?/ When is Easter Saturday? What do we celebrate on Easter Day?

Easter Saturday, or Easter Day, is April 1. It marks the day Jesus rose from the dead.

When is Lent?

This year, Lent will begin on Wednesday February 14. Lent will end on Thursday March 29. Lent lasts for 40 days to reflect on Jesus’s torment during the 40 days he spent in the desert.