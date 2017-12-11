Do you fancy a go on the airwaves?

Have your say

Fylde Coast Radio is looking for new presenters to join its team.

The radio station, based on Waterloo Road in South Shore, broadcasts 24/7 with every single track that is played picked by music enthusiasts, instead of computers.

Don Keady, of Fylde Coast Radio, said: “Four of our radio presenters have recently moved on to bigger and better things

“Three to full time paid roles in radio and one of our sports team has now been recruited by a local sports club as a commentator.

“So we really need three or four new volunteer radio presenters, plus one for our Saturday sports team.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with the radio show needs to show commitment to doing a regular show between one to three hours weekly.

Don added: “We’re looking for enthusiastic people who have a good knowledge of music.

“They need a bright, lively personality and live locally so they can share local items of interest

“We have slots to suit either daytime or evening for presenters aged from 18.

“We’ll give them full training, a new fascinating hobby and experience for a possible career.

“It’s a chance to spend two or three hours playing music for local people from the Fylde area and meet with over 40 current presenters.”

The radio station covers all genres of music: Jazz, Blues, Soul, Ska, Rock, Reggae, Standards, World, R&B, Disco, Country, Indie, Chill and Lounge.

If you’re interested, contact Don, or Anton Kay, station manager, at studio@fyldecoastradio.org or call 01253 695398.