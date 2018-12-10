'Distraction' thief wanted by police after phone and money stolen in Poulton

A serial ‘distraction’ thief is wanted by police after he is alleged to have stole from a Poulton beauty salon.

The incident occured at the Nail and Beauty Lounge in Poulton where the man distracted staff and stole a mobile phone and money.

Police want to track down this man in connection with the thefts.

He was caught on camera at a Furness building society and is believed to have committed similar distraction thefts in other areas using the same method caught on camera.

People with information regarding the identity of the man should contact PC Kev Berry (2025), Poulton’s community beat manager on 2025@lancashire.pnn.police.uk