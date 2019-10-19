Dispersal order put in place at Blackpool South train station

A dispersal order has been issued by British Transport Police at Blackpool South railway station.

The Section 34 order will allow officers to ask people to leave area and is in place for the rest of today.

British Transport Police tweeted saying this was to 'combat' recent anti-social behaviour issues in the area.

The tweet said: "A dispersal order has been put in place around the area of Blackpool South Railway Station for the rest of today. This is to combat recent anti-social behaviour issues in the area. Persons refusing to leave the area when ordered can be arrested."