Disgraced Blackpool surgeon Dr Amal Bose told female colleague 'I've got something better for you to suck on'

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 13:32 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 13:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A senior heart surgeon at Blackpool Victoria Hospital allegedly squeezed an administrative worker's breasts and said 'I'm just looking for a pen' when she handed him a leaving card to sign, a jury was told.

Dr. Amal Bose faces 14 charges relating to six women at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he was formerly head of the cardiovascular surgery department.

The hospital contacted Lancashire Police in 2023 after reports of offences against its employees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Surgeon Amal Bose at Blackpool Victoria HospitalSurgeon Amal Bose at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Surgeon Amal Bose at Blackpool Victoria Hospital | nw

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

As reported by the Mail Online the 55-year-old flicked a female colleague's nipple after spotting her piercing through the bodysuit she was wearing.

On another occasion he allegedly squeezed the administrative worker's breasts and said 'I'm just looking for a pen' and also responded by seeing her eating a lollipop by saying 'I've got something better for you to suck on', it was alleged.

She claimed that when he later stuck his hand inside a wrap dress she was wearing and asked why she was wearing shorts underneath it, she retorted that it was to 'protect from you'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When he was arrested on March 21, 2023, Dr Bose was recorded on police video telling the officer: 'It was only flirting.'

Dr Bose is charged with 14 counts of sexual assault on six female colleagues between 2017 and 2022.

He denies all the charges.

Blackpool Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said at the time it was "fully co-operating" with the investigation.

The trial continues.

Related topics:BlackpoolPoliceCrimeLancashireCourts

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice