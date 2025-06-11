A senior heart surgeon at Blackpool Victoria Hospital allegedly squeezed an administrative worker's breasts and said 'I'm just looking for a pen' when she handed him a leaving card to sign, a jury was told.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr. Amal Bose faces 14 charges relating to six women at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he was formerly head of the cardiovascular surgery department.

The hospital contacted Lancashire Police in 2023 after reports of offences against its employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surgeon Amal Bose at Blackpool Victoria Hospital | nw

Read More Urgent review under way at Blackpool Victoria Hospital after tragic death of 36-year-old patient

As reported by the Mail Online the 55-year-old flicked a female colleague's nipple after spotting her piercing through the bodysuit she was wearing.

On another occasion he allegedly squeezed the administrative worker's breasts and said 'I'm just looking for a pen' and also responded by seeing her eating a lollipop by saying 'I've got something better for you to suck on', it was alleged.

She claimed that when he later stuck his hand inside a wrap dress she was wearing and asked why she was wearing shorts underneath it, she retorted that it was to 'protect from you'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was arrested on March 21, 2023, Dr Bose was recorded on police video telling the officer: 'It was only flirting.'

Dr Bose is charged with 14 counts of sexual assault on six female colleagues between 2017 and 2022.

He denies all the charges.

Blackpool Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said at the time it was "fully co-operating" with the investigation.

The trial continues.