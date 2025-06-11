Disgraced Blackpool surgeon Dr Amal Bose told female colleague 'I've got something better for you to suck on'
Dr. Amal Bose faces 14 charges relating to six women at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he was formerly head of the cardiovascular surgery department.
The hospital contacted Lancashire Police in 2023 after reports of offences against its employees.
As reported by the Mail Online the 55-year-old flicked a female colleague's nipple after spotting her piercing through the bodysuit she was wearing.
On another occasion he allegedly squeezed the administrative worker's breasts and said 'I'm just looking for a pen' and also responded by seeing her eating a lollipop by saying 'I've got something better for you to suck on', it was alleged.
She claimed that when he later stuck his hand inside a wrap dress she was wearing and asked why she was wearing shorts underneath it, she retorted that it was to 'protect from you'.
When he was arrested on March 21, 2023, Dr Bose was recorded on police video telling the officer: 'It was only flirting.'
Dr Bose is charged with 14 counts of sexual assault on six female colleagues between 2017 and 2022.
He denies all the charges.
Blackpool Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said at the time it was "fully co-operating" with the investigation.
The trial continues.
