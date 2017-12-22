Discarded trees will help boost dunes

Householders are being urged to do their bit to help the environment after the end of the festive season – with a helping hand available for some.

Fylde Council is setting up a series of collection points for discarded real Christmas trees all round the borough.

Meanwhile, St Annes In Bloom volunteers will be collecting trees from home in the town free of charge.

All the trees will be used by Fylde Council to repair, maintain and sustain the sand dunes.

Last year, some 2,000 trees were ‘planted’ in the dunes, allowing them to increase in size and extend seawards as the trees trap wind-blown sand.

Coun Tony Ford said: “There has been a noticeable difference in the amount of wind-blown sand on the streets since the scheme started several years ago.”

Fylde Council’s collection points will be open from January 5 to 15 and full details of locations are at at www.fylde.gov.uk/christmas