Disabled woman’s death was ‘natural’

A St Annes woman who suffered a 3cm ulcer that pierced her stomach wall died of natural causes, her inquest concluded.

Jackie Maguire, who had Down’s Syndrome, died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on February 22 2017.

The 52-year-old, who lived at the United Response care home on St Annes Road East, had suffered from vomiting for a week and diarrhoea for a week and a half, and suffered a suspected seizure the day before her death.

On February 21, care home staff called a doctor at the Clifton Medical Practice, Dr Sarfaraz Adam, for a home visit, however he decided not to attend. An ambulance was called at around 8pm, but the inquest heard how Miss Maguire became distressed and would not co-operate with paramedics.

Paramedic Hannah Ayres said attempts to transport Miss Maguire downstairs could have resulted in ‘catastrophic’ injuries, such was her determination not to go to hospital.

It was agreed she would remain at the care home overnight under observation.

A report provided by the coroner’s office read: “On the morning on February 22, Jackie’s condition had deteriorated, she had diarrhoea and collapsed.

“Paramedics attended at 8.21am. It was felt that Jackie was very unwell and needed to go to hospital.

“Jackie was triaged immediately on arrival and transferred to the emergency room where she was assessed at 10am and treated for sepsis.

“Jackie’s condition unexpectedly deteriorated later that afternoon and at 6.21pm she was found in cardiac arrest. Emergency procedures were commenced, however this was unsuccessful.”

Her inquest, at Blackpool town hall, finished on Monday with a conclusion of natural causes.