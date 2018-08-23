Dining Out: Ego, Pleasant Street, Lytham

There is no doubt eating out is an expensive hobby.

So any deals being offered by restaurants are certainly worth taking advantage of.

Milanese chicken

Ego in Lytham is one such venue which offers a variety of discounts from its Tuesday £10 steak night to 'tapas Wednesday'.

It's a policy which seems to work in drawing in punters during what otherwise might be quiet times.

And on a Sunday teatime, the restaurant was busy with diners.

We were there courtesy of one of Ego's birthday vouchers sent to my husband, entitling him to a free starter, main and desert provided accompanying diners (me) also ordered three courses.

Creme brulee

With this in mind, and having not eaten for most of the day in anticipation of a filling our boots, we perused the menu hungrily.

Whether you have a deal or not, there are dishes to suit most pockets, with pizzas starting at £8.45 and pasta from £10.85.

Steaks are around the £20 mark, while the hanging mixed kebab at £18.95 always causes a stir when it is brought to the table.

To appease our hunger early on, we chose starters of goats cheese for my other half Clive and gambas al pil pil (king prawns and chilli) for me.

My choice was accompanied by toasted sun-dried tomato bread which was just the thing for soaking up the garlic infused juice the prawns sat in.

During many visits to Ego, service has always been very good.

You are led to your table, jugs of water arrive when requested and staff are attentive but not too fussy.

Even the bill arrives in a timely fashion (how many places keep you waiting to pay? I can never understand why.)

There is also just a nice gap between courses.

We had enough time to digest the flavours from our starters, before our mains arrived.

Clive had opted for roasted lamb rump with pureed peas (£18.95), which came with a dish of dauphinoise potatoes.

Not having to pay extra for your vegetables by adding sides is another positive to me as I hate restaurants which pile on the cost by making you pay for vegetables which should surely be part of the main dish you have chosen, not an add on.

My choice of lemon chicken milanese, accompanied by skin-on fries, was a popular option, not just for me, but for others in the restaurant who we saw tucking into the same dish.

The lamb was tender and the portion not over-facing.

My chicken could have been dry as there was no accompanying sauce.

However the salad on the plate, with its lemon caper chilli dressing, added the necessary juice to the meal.

Since we were celebrating, desserts had to be the order of the day and I went for one of my favourites creme brulee which was delicious.

Again, it was not too filling, just enough to satisfy my sweet tooth.

Meanwhile Clive finished off with a selection of ice-cream.

We accompanied our meal with a bottle of Alcanta Blanco (£17.95), a crispy white.

Our total bill came to £49.30 after our discounts were applied.

For such a lovely meal, with drinks, to come in under £50 is certainly a birthday treat.