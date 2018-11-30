Dingle all the way as Emmerdale’s Danny hits the switch

It will be Dingle bells all round today as the Emmerdale actor Danny Miller flicks the switch on Blackpool’s Christmas lights later.

The 27-year-old, who plays Aaron Dingle in the long-running ITV soap, will be the star guest at the free-to-attend ceremony, in St John’s Square in the town centre, from 2pm.

Local funnyman Joey Blower and Scott Gallagher from the Radio Wave breakfast show will host proceedings, while there will be guest appearances and performances from the cast of the Wizard of Oz production at the Winter Gardens, the cast of Viva’s Christmas Show, Owen Holt, Birchall, Nicola Hayton, Demon Pixies from the Beat Rock Academy, and other local acts.

Visitors can park for up to three hours on the Central Car Park, East Topping Street Car Park, and West Street Car Park throughout the month.

“We hope the switch on event and discounted car parking will be a great incentive for people to not just shop in Blackpool this Christmas, but also enjoy some of the rich entertainment that is on offer at our theatres and venues,” a spokesman for Blackpool BID said.

There will be three big Christmas trees in Blackpool town centre this year.

As usual, the big traditional tree and festive feature will be in front of St John’s Church opposite the Winter Gardens.

There will also be trees outside Bickerstaffe House and Sainsbury’s in Talbot Road, and outside the town hall in Talbot Square.

This afternoon’s fun in St John’s Square will last until around 5.30pm. n See Monday’s Gazette for pictures.