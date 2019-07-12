Dinghy ran aground on River Wyre and got stuck in mud

A dinghy washed up on the bank of the River Wyre and became trapped in the mud.

The Fleetwood and Knott End coastguard rescue teams and Fleetwood RNLI were called out just before 10pm yesterday to a report from two people that their inflatable boat had run aground north of Stanah Country Park.

Picture by Fleetwood coastguard

A Fleetwood coastguard spokesman said: "Once on scene... we found the casualty vessel deep in a gully with no water due to the outgoing tide.

"Due to the amount and depth of mud, a mud rescue was initiated using specialist trained mud technicians who extracted both the casualties from the mud and recovered the boat.

"Once safe, they told us they had gone onto the river to have an evening paddle as the weather was so nice, however they didn’t realise the speeds of the outgoing tide and became stuck in the gully.

"Luckily, they had been prepared and had informed family and friends of their intentions and estimated time back. They also had a fully charged mobile phone in a waterproof bag.

Picture by Fleetwood coastguard

"However, they didn’t have any life jackets."