The Lytham St Annes community is being called upon to support Stephen a local father who suffered a devastating spinal injury in a recent fall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen has been told he will never walk again, but his determination to fight through months of rehabilitation is unwavering.

The injury has left Stephen facing significant physical, emotional and financial challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the intensive rehabilitation required he must adapt his home to accommodate his new needs and manage the impact on his ability to work.

His young daughter, Olivia remains at the heart of his recovery providing motivation as he rebuilds his life.

To help cover these urgent costs a GoFundMe campaign has been launched aiming to raise funds to support Stephen through this critical period.

The campaign not only seeks to assist with medical expenses and home adaptations, but also to offset lost income during his recovery ensuring that he can focus fully on his rehabilitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rich Mitchell, the organiser of the campaig, has emphasised the importance of community support in Stephen’s journey.

Devoted father will never walk again after falling from ladder while helping a friend. | nw

He said: “Stephen remains incredibly positive despite the challenges he faces, and hearing from the community would be a huge boost to him and his family.

“On Tuesday, 12th August our dear friend Stephen’s life changed in an instant. While helping a friend, a ladder gave way and Stephen suffered a devastating fall, leaving him with severe spinal injuries.

“He was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital where surgeons worked to repair his broken spine with rods and screws.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recent MRI scans brought heartbreaking news: a full tear of the spinal cord, meaning Stephen has been told he will never walk again.

“Hearing those words shattered us all – but Stephen, in his incredible spirit, refuses to give up hope.

“He is determined to stay positive and prove the doctors wrong. Stephen will soon move to Southport (Mersey & West Lancashire Teaching Hospital), a specialist spinal injury centre, where he will undergo months of intensive rehabilitation.”

Stephen is a devoted single father to his beautiful daughter Olivia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign has already received initial donations, demonstrating the generosity and compassion of the local community, but more support is needed to help Stephen navigate the months ahead.

Rich said: “It’s really important for Stephen. At the minute he has a family provide for an his life had been turned upside down in an instant by doing a job for someone who was a friend.”

Every contribution, whether large or small will directly aid in covering the costs of Stephen’s recovery and help him regain as much independence as possible.

Members of the public who wish to support Stephen can do so via the GoFundMe page at here.

As he begins this challenging journey, the support of friends, neighbours and local residents will play a crucial role in helping him rebuild his life and continue caring for Olivia.