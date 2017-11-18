Details announced for Christmas lights switch-on celebration

Have your say

Plans for the 2017 Christmas lights switch-on festivities in Layton have been finalised.

This year's switch-on - featuring music refreshments and fun for the whole family - takes place on Friday November 24 outside Layton Library in Layton Square.

This year's switch-on celebrity is Steve Royle, who is about to start another successful pantomime run as Buttons in Cinderella at the Grand Theatre.

Steve, a Radio Lancashire personality and renowned comedian, said he was 'honoured' to be asked to switch on Layton's lights and Christmas tree.

The event is organised by Blackpool councillors Kathryn Benson and Martin Mitchell with Layton traders.

Coun Mitchell said:" It's a real coup for us to have Steve here to switch on the lights. We're delighted he accepted our invitation."

Steve will flick the switch at 6pm, with build-up from 5.30pm.