Dermot O'Leary inspires pupils with a story time at Kirkham Grammar School

Dermot O'Leary meets pupils from Kirkham Grammar School.
By Kirkham Grammar School Junior 4 pupils

Pupils at Kirkham Grammar School were delighted to be chosen to host a very special event with one of the UK’s best loved broadcasters, X Factor and Radio 2 presenter, Dermot O’Leary.
The event welcomed 500 children from eight local primary schools and saw Dermot talk about the two books he has written for children about Toto the Ninja Cat, a funny animal escapade series.

Pupils from Kirkham Grammar School with Dermot O'Leary's book Toto the Ninja Cat

Dermot also spoke about the real-life Toto, rescued by himself and his wife, Dee, as a kitten, along with her brother, Silver.


During the afternoon, Dermot read extracts from his books and a ‘How to Draw Toto’ draw-along from illustrator Nick East took place via video link.
All the pupils and staff had a wonderful afternoon and were very excited to be given the opportunity to have a group photograph with Dermot!
Thank you Dermot for visiting Kirkham Grammar School and giving the children the opportunity to make memories that we are sure will last a lifetime!

Dermot O'Leary reads extracts from his children's book Toto the Ninja Cat

Strike Lane Primary School pupils meet Dermot O'Leary.

