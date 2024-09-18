Denise Fergus' husband to climb Big One rollercoaster at Blackpool Pleasure Beach for James Bulger charity
Standing 235ft above sea level, Stuart will be joined by seven others as he climbs the 420 steps to the rollercoaster’s summit on Thursday evening.
Organised by Liam Halewood, an ambassador for the charity who lives in Blackpool, the event has already raised £1,000 with sponsorship from Waterside Hotels.
Speaking to the Gazette about the climb, Stuart said Denise - James Bulger’s mother - will be cheering him and the others on from the ground.
“She gets nervous just climbing to the top of the Christmas tree to put the lights on, so she’s going to wait for us to get back down,” he added.
“I’m a bit nervous but at the end of the day it’s a ride that’s going nowhere and it’s going to be a great view.
“I’m hoping once I'm up there clinging onto the side for dear life that I can open my eyes and look across the ocean.”
Two-year-old James was abducted at the New Strand Shopping Centre in Bootle and beaten to death on February 12, 1993.
Jon Venables and Robert Thompson, who were both ten at the time, were arrested days later.
They became the youngest to be charged with murder in the twentieth century and were jailed.
The James Bulger Memorial Trust was launched in 2011 - the year James would have turned 21.
The charity aims to benefit and support young people who are disadvantaged by reason of having become a part of bereavement, a victim of crime, hatred or bullying.
It also rewards those who make a positive contribution to the welfare of others by providing free holidays and more.
The work Denise has done with the charity earned her the British Citizen Award for services to the community in 2017.
The charity holds events year-round including skydiving and swimming with sharks to raise vital funds.
Liam said: “I arranged the climb up the Big One a few months ago because I wanted to raise a bit of money for the charity as they thoroughly deserve it.
“I’m quite an adrenaline junkie and I’ve done the skydive, but now I’m sitting here it’s finally sinking in that I have to climb all of those stairs.
“You also never know what the weather is going to be like in Blackpool, but it’s meant to be quite nice for the climb.”
To find out more about the charity and to make a donation, visit: https://forjames.org/donate/
