Delight at £15k transformation of 'serenity garden' at Trinity Hospice

A £15,000 transformation has turned an overgrown patch of concrete into a calming space to help those who have recently lost a loved one.

Money raised from the 5p charge on plastic bags at Tesco was used to help fund the project at Trinity Hospice, who received a £10,000 grant.

Now, the charity’s ‘serenity garden’ is already helping the recently bereaved after volunteers helped raise the remaining £5,000 need for the renovations.

Trinity’s facilities manager, Simon Hellawell, said: “We had to purposefully keep the curtains closed in the bereavement suite because it overlooked an outside area that was just so far removed from our beautiful gardens here at Trinity.

“That space has been transformed into an oasis – a serene space to look out onto for quiet contemplation. This new garden completes the refurbished bereavement suite.”

Healthcare assistant Barbara Collumbine was among the Trinity staff who raised the additional £5,000 needed to complete the garden.

She said: “It’s such a lovely space that really makes a difference to those families who need to use our bereavement suite.”

The garden, with its central water feature, will be maintained by Trinity’s Volunteer Gardeners.