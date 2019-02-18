Delight as date is set for reopening of Cleveleys library

Community leaders in Cleveleys say they are delighted that a date has been set to open of the town’s library.

The Rossall Road building has been closed since 2016 following a decision by the then Labour-controlled County Hall to shut several libraries to save money aid Government austerity cuts.

MP Paul Maynard who is delighted Cleveleys library will reopen on March 12

But when the Conservatives took control of Lancashire County Council in 2017 it was decided all libraries would re-open. Now Cleveleys will re-open to the public on March 12.

The move has delighted Blackpool North and Cleveleys Tory MP Paul Maynard who said the decision to close libraries had ripped the heart out of communities.

He said: “I was delighted when Thornton re-opened last year. To have both our local libraries back in public use is fantastic and a real credit to those who campaigned to make this happen.

“Libraries are far more than just a place to borrow books. They act as a hub for the area, providing a place to meet and important space for local groups. I look forward to seeing how services can be developed at Cleveleys and how the library can be at the centre of the local community once more.”

County Councillor Andrea Kay said: “I would like to thank Lancashire county council for listening to the residents. Also the local schools Manor Beach And Northfold who also marched with banners to save the library.

“By opening the libraries we have given the children faith and hopefully the library will become a central point for many residents especially who are elderly or the isolated and vulnerable .”