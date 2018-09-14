Delight as £30k boost means Poulton park revamp can start

A major funding boost means the final phase of improvements at a Wyre park can now go ahead.

The Friends of Jean Stansfield Vicarage Park group has been awarded a £30,000 grant by the Lancashire Environmental Fund (LEF) for the upgrade at the Poulton site.

It brings the total cash pot to more than £50,000 after the ambitious project was given up to £10,000 by Wyre Council, along with £22,000 raised by the group.

Work will take place in spring to replace the junior climbing frame and complete the refurbishment of the play area. This will include a tree-top tower centrepiece, three slides, interactive play panels, a rope bridge and look out posts.

Steph Hasty, chairman of the Friends group, said: “We are over the moon.

“Along with the existing funding, this means we can now move forward in replacing the old climbing frame and junior play area.

“We know this will be a huge enhancement to the park and we can’t wait for its completion and being able to see the children enjoy hours of fun.”

Wyre Council has helped the Friends throughout the planning of the project and provided support with funding bids. It will also over the work that is now set to take place.

Coun Simon Bridge said: “This is a real boost for what is already a much loved space in the heart of Poulton.

"The Friends group has worked tirelessly over the last few years to raise funds for the park and together with the LEF grant and our funding, this money will make a real difference to the park and everyone who uses it.”