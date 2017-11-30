Delays after M55 crash

One lane was closed on the M55 at Kirkham this evening after a multi-vehicle accident.

Stop-start traffic was reported near junction 3 of the M55 at Kirkham.

One lane was closed after the collision on the westbound carrigeway.

Severe delays of 25 minutes and an average speed of 5mph was reported shortly after 5pm.

At 5.45pm, motorway police tweeted: “Vehicles involved in the collision on #M55 westbound J1 - J3 have been moved to the hard shoulder and all lanes have re-opened.

“Delays are starting to clear.”