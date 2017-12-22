Death of founder of cafe for homeless

The founder of a Layton cafe that offered a hot meal and a helping hand to the Fylde coast’s homeless community has died.

Leonard Fowler, 75, died on December 13 following a short battle with pancreatic and bowel cancer.

The philanthropist and church regular, who reitred last year, founded the Well Community Cafe alongside his wife, Carol, 60, in 2004 to provide hot food, help and company to people in need, including the homeless, poverty-stricken families, and elderly people.

He was also known for his work in India, visiting orphans in the southern city of Tenali and contributing funds for the building of clean water wells. Carol said: “He was a proper gentleman. He never had a bad word to say about anybody. He had a kind heart and where he could help people he would, even if it ment he would lose pocket, because he was very generous. He will be well remembered.”

Len leaves behind a wife, four sons, a daughter and a granddaughter. His funeral will take place on the Isle of Wight at a date to be announced.