Death of former Blackpool councillor

Tributes have been paid to a former Blackpool councillor who has died.

Ian Dodd represented Norbreck ward for the Conservatives between 1997 and 2003, alongside Coun Peter Callow.

Mr Dodd died on Friday January 25, aged 63.

A minute's silence was held at a meeting of the full council in the town hall on Wednesday.

Coun David Collett told the meeting Mr Dodd was also known in the town for his involvement in rugby.

He added: "He served his community for a long time with enthusiasm and passion and our thoughts at this time are with his family."

Mr Dodd leaves his wife Judy, children Alison, Christine and Joe, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

His funeral will be held on Thursday February 14 at 2.45pm at Carleton Crematorium.