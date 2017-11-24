‘Dear Santa, can you save our library?’

Dear Santa - can we have our library back open please?

That’s the plea from a Fylde schoolgirl as she prepares to send off her list of desired presents to Father Christmas.

The appeal from seven-year-old Emilia Ficorilli regards St Annes Library, which has been shut since August for vital maintenance – and comes as the wait goes on to see Lytham and Freckleton’s libraries to reopen after being closed by Lancashire County Council’s previous Labour regime under budget cuts. The sudden closure of St Annes Library in August after debris fell from the ceiling left Ansdell and Kirkham as the only two libraries open in Fylde – and County Council officials say it will be sometime next year before it reopens, as a survey of the building is still ongoing.

Emilia, a pupil at St Thomas’ CE School in St Annes, has written her plea for the library’s reopening on a list to Santa which is headed by Lego Friends and also includes such items as a notebook, novelty pen, teddy bear and the film Despicable Me 3 on DVD. Her mum Helen said: “Emilia really misses the library. We used to go at least once a week and live practically across the road so she sees it every day and keeps asking me when it will reopen. I had no idea she was going to include it on her Christmas list but it shows how much it means to her.”

When the library closed in August, initial hopes at the County Council were that the detailed survey to find exactly what work was required would take four weeks ahead of maintenance work starting but a County Hall spokesman said this week that the survey is still ongoing.