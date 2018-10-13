Deadline imminent for charity cash applications

The deadline is imminent for good causes to apply for funding from a charity which is about to be closed down.

Midnight at the end of Sunday is the cut-off to email for more details of the Lawrence Henry Clegg Charity For the Poor.

It was set up in memory of a Fylde resident, who left a sum of money to be used for charitable purposes in Lytham and St Annes.

The charity stopped operating some years ago when the last trustees died or resigned, and Fylde Council has appointed trustees to formally close the charity and distribute its assets to other charities which will use them to benefit local people.

Fylde Council leader Coun Sue Fazackerley, one of the new trustees, said: “The Lawrence Henry Clegg charity was set up to help the poor and needy in Lytham St Annes.

“We are looking for one or more charities with similar aims, who can utilise the remaining funds to continue the legacy of the benefactor.”

Applications should be sent by midnight Sunday, October 14, with details of the applying charity to ianc@fylde.gov.uk