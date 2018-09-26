Deadline fast approaching for byelaws

People in Fylde have just a few more days to have their say on proposals to throw out old dog control rules.

New public space protection orders for dog control were introduced by Fylde Council in 2017, automatically suspending old byelaws. The council now wants to formally throw out the old byelaws.

People have until Sunday to speak out.

Fylde Council said: “Because we would simply be discontinuing byelaws that are currently suspended, we believe the impact would be little or nothing.

“At present, control of dogs in public places is covered by both the new orders and old byelaws.The byelaws are suspended while the orders apply. This could cause confusion. Discontinuing the byelaws by removing them would remove the confusion.

“Only formally revoking the byelaws would stop them being legally valid.”

New rules for Fylde dog walkers came into effect last September. Dogs must be kept on leads at all times on all carriageways and footways across the borough, with owners who don’t comply facing a £100 penalty.

People who want to have their say on the plans to remove the old byelaws should email ianc@fylde.gov.uk or write to Town Hall, St Annes Road West, St Annes.