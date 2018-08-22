DAYS OUT: Discover the secrets of stunning historic home

If there's one historic home you should visit this summer, make it Chatsworth House.

Home to the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire - passed down through 16 generations of the Cavendish family - Chatsworth lies in the heart of the beautiful Derbyshire countryside.

Chatsworth House in Derbyshire

The spectacular approach to the house across the river Derwent is simply breathtaking and with the 105-acre garden, stunning rooms to explore in the home as well as a farmyard and playground, there's plenty more to take your breath away.

This summer there's an extra special reason to visit with activities to mark an incredible £32m, 10-year restoration of Chatsworth and the people who helped make it happen.

Friendly and knowledgeable staff are on hand to guide you around ‘Chatsworth Renewed’ - the biggest restoration and conservation of the house since the 1820s - and children can solve puzzles, uncover fascinating facts and look out for Baalington Lamb who is hidden throughout the house.

There are over 30 rooms to see in all their glory - from the magnificent Painted Hall and regal State Rooms to the restored Sketch Galleries and beautiful Sculpture Gallery.

Playing in the garden at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire

And Chatsworth contains works of art that span 4,000 years, from ancient Roman and Egyptian sculpture, and masterpieces by Rembrandt, Reynolds and Veronese, to work by modern artists including Lucian Freud.

Outside, you could spend all day exploring the magnificent gardens with water features, sculptures, a Victorian rock garden and maze.

There are garden games where youngsters can try their hand at Giant Jenga and croquet, and look out for costumed character actors who parade around the estate grounds.

To top off the day, families can discover the estate's working farmyard with animal handling and milking demonstrations.

There's also an adventure woodland playground with a rope park, trampoline, and slides for younger members of the family to run off some energy.

If you're looking for culture, history, fun and adventure all rolled into one day, then Chatsworth House has it all.

A family house, garden, farmyard and adventure playground ticket for two adults and three children costs £65 and it offers a half price return visit.

Visit www.chatsworth.org