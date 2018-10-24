David Schwimmer "lookalike" wanted by Blackpool police attracts global attention

A man wanted by Blackpool police has had his image shared more than 60,000 times on Facebook after people noticed he had a strong resemblance to Friends actor, David Schwimmer.

The Facebook post, appealing for people to track the man down in relation to a restaurant theft, has more than 95,000 comments and 28,000 likes and the story has even been picked up by the media in the US and Australia.

Schwimmer found fame in 90s sitcom 'Friends'.

A lot of the comments left on the post relate to the show's theme tune and quotes from the TV series.

Nick Croston wrote: "I don't think it's been this guy's day, his week, his month or even his year," and Olly Byrne added: "I'm suprised you've not found him... it's like you're always stuck in second gear."

Blackpool police later said Schwimmer was not in the UK at the time of the offence. They wrote: "Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We're so sorry it has to be this way."

Schwimmer starred in Friends from 1994 until its finale in 2004.

If you know who his lookalike is, email 7798@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log LC-20180920-0670.