Dates confirmed for Blackpool's spectacular World Firework Championships 2024

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Jun 2024, 10:50 BST
Blackpool’s renowned World Fireworks Championship is back with a bang in the autumn.

They will take place on September 7, 21 and October 5 for events which will gather together the crème de la crème of the world’s firework elite.

It promises a mouth-watering series of shows with jaw-dropping entertainment for all the family - a great opportunity for visitors to take an extended weekend break. For 2024, the stunning displays, which are set to music, will take place once again over the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower. All of them are free to access.

All displays are subject to suitable weather conditions. Details of this year’s competing countries and firing times will be announced nearer the time.

