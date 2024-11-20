Preston Davey died in Blackpool Victoria Hospital in July 2023 | Third party

A date has still to be fixed for an inquest into the tragic death of one-year-old Preston Davey as police inquiries have not yet concluded, it has been confirmed.

The 13-month old toddler died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on July 27, 2023.

Lancashire Police said at the time that the youngster was rushed into hospital in an unresponsive state and was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Police were notified and two men, both from Blackpool, were later arrested.

A 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing and allowing the death of a child and child neglect.

Both were released on police bail while Lancashire Police continued to investigate the exact circumstances of the baby’s death.

The inquest was initially opened and adjourned by Blackpool and Fylde coroner Alan Wilson on Tuesday October 10 2023, with the police investigation into the death still underway at that time.

Mr Wilson told the hearing that he was formally opening the inquest, which would examine how the boy had met his death.

He said concerns had been raised by clinicians at the hospital in relation to the youngster’s condition.

The hearing was adjourned pending further police inquiries.

In September this year, the inquest was set to resume but the hearing did not take place as police investigations were continuing.

This week, a statement from Blackpool and Fylde Coroners Office said: “This is a necessarily complex police investigation which has not yet concluded.

“Once the Coroner has been informed by the police that the investigation has concluded, and on what basis, he will list the matter in court and review how the coroner’s investigation should proceed.”

Lancashire Police were approached for a comment.