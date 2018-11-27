Dashing Santas set to paint Promenade red for fund-raiser

A swarm of Santas will paint Blackpool Promenade a festive red in the resort’s annual Santa Dash.

Fund-raisers wearing Santa suits will walk, run or dance down the Promenade on Sunday to raise money for Brian House Children’s Hospice. Last year, the annual event raised around £30,000 for the hospice.

Pictures Martin Bostock'The first annual Santa dash along Blackpool Promenade in aid of Trinity Hospice.'They're off !

Running costs were covered by Fylde coast philanthropist Ken Townsley, founder of the Gold Medal Travel group, who has once again stepped up to show his support.

In 2016 the Santa Dash celebrated record numbers, with 1,400 kind-hearted runners turning out. In previous years, the event had attracted around 950 people.

Trinity Hospice’s events fundraiser Kayleigh Penn said: “The Santa Dash has been going since 2010, and it is firmly established in the Fylde Coast festive calendar. Each year we are so thrilled to see hundreds of people come together as a sea of red on Blackpool’s promenade all in support of our hospice.

“This year the Santa Dash will again be raising much needed funds for our children’s hospice, Brian House. We need to raise more than £1.2 million each year to keep our doors open for children with life-limiting conditions and their families here on the Fylde Coast.”

Picture by Julian Brown 03/12/17''Santa Claus' Crusaders team''Santa Dash from the Sandcastle to Central Pier, Blackpool, and back in aid of Brian House Children's Hospice

The Santa Dash will start at 11am from Sandcastle Waterpark on Sunday. Online registration closes today, but people can still sign up on the day.