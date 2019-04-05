Daryl ready for new Fleetwood Lifeboat mechanic role

Fleetwood Lifeboat is to get a new mechanic.

With Steve Carroll, who currently holds that role, due to retire in April 2019, the Fleetwood lifesavers have appointed his replacement.

Fleetwood lad Daryl Randles, already a volunteer with Fleetwood RNLI, starts his vital new role, which is a full-time job, on Monday.

Daryl, 28, was a marina assistant with Associated British Ports in Fleetwood and has been a volunteer with Fleetwood lifeboat for the past 11 years.

He was trained as both navigator and mechanic on the Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, Kenneth James Pierpoint and helm on the D class in-shore lifeboat, Mary Elizabeth Barnes.

His new position as the only full time member of the Fleetwood RNLI team, will include ensuring both lifeboats are ready for their lifesaving role, 24 hours a day, as well as maintaining the station’s volunteers kit and equipment.

He continues the role filled for over 30 years by Steve Carroll, who will continue as a volunteer at Fleetwood lifeboat station.

Coxswain Tony Cowell said: “Daryl has a very important role at the station and not only do we rely on him to ensure the lifeboats are ready for operations, but also the people we have to rescue.

“He has big shoes to fill when Steve retires, but we have every confidence in him and know he’ll do a great job.”

Daryl said: “I’m really looking forward to getting started in the job next week.

“I’ve so much to learn and I know I have the support of my friends and colleagues here the lifeboat station.”

Fleetwood Lifeboat station is one of the busiest in the North of England and this year it will be celebrating 160 years of existence.

The big milestone will be the main theme of this year’s Fleetwood Lifeboat Day, the service’s main fundraiser, which takes place on Sunday, July 28.