Daniel becomes youth mayor at second attempt

He was also a member of Wyre’s Youth Council for a number of years prior to taking over the role.

Fleetwood teenager Daniel Bittley, 17, beat five finalists to become Youth Mayor of Wyre at a meeting of full council.

At his interview, Daniel impressed the panel with his determination and focus, especially his ambition to tackle mental health issues in young people, in particular teenager suicide and improving leisure facilities and activities available to the youth of Wyre.

This was the second time Daniel applied for the position of Youth Mayor which demonstrated his ambitiousness.

Daniel said: “I’m really looking forward to taking on the role, especially working within the community to tackle the many issues young people face.

“I’d like to raise aspirational opportunities for young people, as well as tackle knife crime, not just locally but nationally.

“I’m really grateful for this chance and can’t wait to move forward and make a difference.”

Daniel also recently earned a full scholarship to Rossall Sixth Form where he is studying, psychology, business studies and graphics and communications.

In his spare time, Daniel enjoys playing basketball, football and cricket as well being part of the combined cadent force.

He also recently completed the Three Peaks Challenge in Yorkshire. Former Youth Mayor, Jess Basquill, handed the Youth Mayor Badge of Office over to Daniel at the meeting, formally ending her service.

Jess said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the two years in my role as Youth Mayor. This has given me the platform to continue the community focused work with Thornton Methodist Church, which I will be able to carry on now that my service has ended. I look forward to what the future holds for me. Onwards and upwards.”