Dancing on Ice Live Tour

Skating fans have a double dose of good news as following the return of Dancing in Ice comes its live UK tour next spring.

Olympic skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will host the UK tour once more and take up their new roles as head judges.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, during rehearsal in Bosnian capital of Sarajevo in February 2014

The King and Queen of Ice will be on hand to give their expert critical feedback and their all-important scores to the celebrities and their skating partners.

Joining Torvill and Dean on tour will be a host of celebrities and professional skaters from the new Dancing on Ice series, which starts on ITV in January.

Names confirmed include Coronation Street stars Brooke Vincent and Antony Cotton, TV presenter Cheryl Baker and Geordie socialite Donna Air.

In addition to the scores from the ice panel judges, arena audiences can text vote from their mobile phones for their favourite skating couple.

Audience votes will then be added to the scores from the judges to decide the overall celebrity winning couple. They will then take to the ice to perform a magical finale.

Dean said: “We are delighted that Dancing on Ice Live is touring again next year. We really enjoyed hosting the last tour in 2014.

“It finished before its time and that was due to Jayne and I reaching a point where we needed a break. As we called time on it, ITV did as well.

“The tour has struck such a huge chord with audiences around the country ever since it began in 2007 and we can’t wait to be back on the road in 2018, with a bigger and better live show for all the family to enjoy.

“It feels fresh again and completely different. Our role now is as head judges, rather than mentors. Whilst we will be supportive, we now have to give critique. This time we will see the celebrities skating for the first time, just as the audience do.

“On the show, we have a completely different set. We have two rinks connected to a tunnel, so audiences can see the anxiety and excitement as couples go on the ice.

“It will have the same format but there will be twists and some skaters may be able to save some people.”

Jayne added: “There is already quite a buzz, especially as the celebrities are being announced.

“The tour is really exciting. People love seeing the celebrities with their skates on and it is such a big arena. There will be between six and eight celebrities going through to the tour. They will be the ones who have made their mark and been entertaining.”

“There is a competition in the first half and the audience can text vote to chose the winner. Each night there is a new champion.”

Dean added: “If people like skating, they will love the live entertainment.

“It is a completely different experience than watching it on TV. You can see how fast the skates are, feel the wind and hear the grinding of the skates.”

The 27-show spectacular will open at London’s SSE Wembley Arena on March 23.

Dancing on Ice Live Tour will be at Manchester Arena on Tuesday April 3 at 7.30pm and Wednesday April 4 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets range from £35 and £65 and are subject to a booking fee.

To book tickets or for further information visit http://www.dancingonicetour.co.uk or call 0844 847 8000.

If the Dancing on Ice buzz has got you interested in skating, give it a go at:

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena

Silver Blades Ice Arena, Blackburn

Duxbury’s Winter Wonderland, Duxbury Park, Chorley, December 9 and 10.