Dancing at 82... that’s some feat!

An ex-ballroom professional with nearly half a century’s worth of experience on the dancefloor has been celebrated for his outstanding dedication.

Arthur Parr, 82, has helped organise Blackpool Dance Festival, at the Winter Gardens, for 33 years.

He first began work as a professional ballroom and Latin American dancer at the age of 33 in 1969.

Now a great-great-grandad of two, of Westby Avenue, South Shore, says he has no intention of hanging up his dancing shoes just yet.

He was given a Hall of Fame award last month in recognition of his years of service to the Blackpool Dance Festival.

He said: “To earn your living doing something that you like doing is hugely rewarding.”

From 1969 until 1988, Arthur ran Parr’s School of Dancing on Harrowside with his wife, Jean, who was also a professional dancer.

They coached young dancers who went on to compete in championship competitions.

He said: “We have done shows in the Spanish Hall and the Winter Gardens and different hotels. We were also resident danceteachers for a number of years at Pontins in Southport.

“I was invited to be a steward (at the Blackpool Dance Festival) in 1985 and it meant that we were able to keep contact with people we had danced with after we retired.

“I suppose there will be a time when my body needs to retire, but it’s not just yet.

“As long as my brain and legs are working, I’m all right for a few festivals yet.”