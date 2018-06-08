Dancers rolling back the years at Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom

People living with dementia had the opportunity to roll back the years with a special dance at Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom.

The dancers at the famous Winter Gardens venue enjoyed music from yesteryear as well as from a brass band.

Jane and Alan Holden

The annual Dancing with Dementia was back for its fifth year.

Guests enjoyed an afternoon of ballroom dancing, refreshments including an afternoon tea, music and a host of dementia-friendly activities.

The event also gave carers the chance to meet one another and speak to experts in dementia care.

Dementia is caused when the brain is damaged by diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease or a series of strokes.