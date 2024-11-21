Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool dad of four has made a heartfelt appeal for the return of a stolen 20 ft Santa - as a video of the thief has gone viral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inflatable Santa was part of a spectacular illuminated festive display which Dean Thomas, of Condor Grove, has put up in his front garden.

Brother-in-law Ashley Forward, who lives opposite, has also set up a display and the pair do this every year,staging a switch-on event and inviting the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman in the garden and the stolen giant 20 ft Santa | Third party

But Dean says things have been ruined after a thief sneaked into the garden last Sunday night and stole the giant Santa, a centerpiece of the display, just days ater Friday’s switch-on spectacle.

The woman thief was caught on CCTV and now the video has gone viral online.

The shadowy figure of the woman thief in the garden (centre) | Third party

Dean hopes that word gets around and that the woman either relents and brings it back, or that someone knows who she is and tells the police.

He says his children have been left devastated by the theft of Santa and have been in tears and even struggled to sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m hoping something can happen and we get it back.

“It was a disgusting thing to do, particularly as it upsets the children.

Dean Thomas with three of his children | Third party

“They are only young and it has really affected them, particularly my eldest, Ella.

“She can’t sleep at night because she thinks the woman is going to come back and burgle the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do this for as much for the community as ourselves, afterall.

“I’ve even had to shell out several hundref pounds in extra security cameras.”

Dean and wife Rcahel have four children - Ella (seven), Ava (four), Noah (two, soon to be three) and Leo, also two.

The thief struck at 11.20pm on the Sunday, and was filmed sneaking onto Dean's driveway and trying to steal a smaller display before making off with the giant Santa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was even seen smoking a cigarette as she crept about in the garden befire beng driven off in a car.

The CCTV images aren't particularly clear but Dean hopes it can spark a reaction.

Anyone with information can contact the police, quoting crime reference number 04/190839/24.