Dean Renshaw was last seen with his dad Timothy, 50, at the Claremont Hotel on the Promenade at around midday on Monday, July 4.

Lancashire Police said the 12-year-old has not been seen since and they were growing “really concerned about his welfare”.

On Wednesday (July 6), police launched an urgent appeal to find Dean and Timothy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While we can’t go into specific details, there are reasons why Timothy Renshaw is not supposed to be on his own with Dean,” a spokesman for the force said.

“We believe they are still in the Blackpool or Lytham area and we are appealing to anyone who sees them to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone who sees either Timothy or Dean Renshaw should call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0237 of July 5.

Have you seen Dean Renshaw? Police said he was last seen with his dad Timothy in the Blackpool area on July 4 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police said "Timothy Renshaw is not supposed to be on his own with Dean" (Credit: Lancashire Police)