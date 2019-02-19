A man has been taken to hospital after being involved in a car crash.

The incident happened at the junction of North Drive and Luton Road shortly after 8am this morning.

Cyclist taken to hospital after Cleveleys car crash

The cyclist, a man in his 60's, suffered a minor head and shoulder injury after the crash, which involved one car. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital following the incident.

Lancashire Police said the road was blocked for a period of time following the crash but it has now been reopened.

The driver of the car is believed to have no injuries.