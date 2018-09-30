Cup of tea and cake for charity

People across the Fylde coast enjoyed a cup of tea and a slice of cake all for a good cause at Macmillan Coffee Mornings.

One of the coffee mornings, which took place at the @TheGrange community hub on Bathhurst Avenue on Friday, raised more than £400 for the cancer charity.

Macmillan Coffee Morning at St Wulstan's and St Edmund's. Pictured are Beverley Bruckman, Bex Peoples and Danielle Bond.

@TheGrange community development manager Cath Powell said: “We do quite a bit with Macmillan. We do an evening once a month where we do a gardening class for people who are survivors of cancer.

“The One Stop Shop next door worked hard all week baking cakes.”

Students and teachers at Baines School, in Poulton, took part in a ‘bake-off’ for their own coffee morning.

And in Fleetwood, the PTA at St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School organised a coffee morning in the school hall that raised around £600. PTA chairman Leanne Fryer said: “It was a really successful event and to raise that much in such a short time is a massive achievement for the school.”