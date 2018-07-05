Culprits hunted after ‘deliberate’ fire close to Farmer Parr’s

The owner of a prime Fylde coast visitor attraction is appealing for anyone with information to contact police over a fire believed to have been started deliberately.

James Parr is eager to track the culprits following the blaze in a field close to Farmer Parr’s Animal World in Fleetwood.

Around 20 young cattle were grazing in the field at the time of the incident and escaped safely before the blaze was extinguished by firefighters.

But Mr Parr (pictured inset) feels the incident could have been much worse if the wind had been stronger or blowing in a different direction – and wants to do all he can to prevent a repeat.

“This was a warning over how dangerous the current heatwave weather conditions are,” he said.

“The field is about half a mile from us but our animals were grazing there and thankfully there was no harm to them. They wandered over to the far side of the field and they were safe.

“But with the wind in a different direction, it could have been a much worse outcome.

“Flames in such situation spread very quickly and as well as our site, there are homes not too far away.

“Any names of the three idiots that started the fire and jeopardised lives, livestock and Pheasants Wood would be appreciated.”

A Fleetwood businessman in his 60s, who has given his name to the Gazette but did not wish to have it published, believes he may have seen potential suspects involved in the arson.

He said: “As I came over the hill on Fleetwood Road I saw smoke and three or four lads on push bikes.

“They seemed to be at the centre of flames in the field and while one of them was trying to stamp out the flames, the others were just watching.

“I drove to a lay-by to phone the police and I ended up losing the lads as they cycled off towards Fleetwood.”

A police spokesman said they were called to the incident at around 4.20pm on Wednesday. Anyone withe information should ring 101.