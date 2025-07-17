Energy firm Cuadrilla has been granted permission for controversial plans to extend its gas extraction operation near a Fylde village for another five years.

The fracking company lodged an application with Lancashire County Council to extend its Elswick Generation Station on Roseacre Road in Elswick until 2030 and install a new generator unit.

The plans were opposed by Treales, Roseacre and Wharles Parish Council, which sent a strongly-worded letter to County Hall’s planning portal, and county councillor John Singleton.

But Cuadrilla, which has been involved with the site since May 1994, argued that the production of indigenous gas reserves and ‘minerals were ‘essential to the nation’s prosperity and quality of life’.

The Parish Council stated in a letter: “The applicant failed to produce any output until October 2024 and since that time has produced erratically, less gas than that venting from a former coal mine. As of the recent figures available in February 2025 even this appears to be in decline from that low base.

“The applicant proposes to continue to deprive the nation of the best and most versatile land for a demonstrably non-material and unsustainable output. Such an approach does not contribute as an economic nor efficient lowest whole system cost to the Net-zero transition to the consumer.”

Although Cuadrilla is exploring options for the site, potentially including continued electricity generation, it will not be involved in actual fracking.

Fracking is a method used to extract natural gas and oil from deep underground rock formations, particularly shale. It involves drilling a well and then injecting a high-pressure mixture of water, sand, and chemicals into the rock to create fractures, from which the trapped gas or oil can flow out and be collected .

It is controversial because the injection of fluid at high pressure into the rock can cause earth tremors.

When Cuadrilla undertook a fracking operation off Preston New Road, Blackpool, in 2018 more than 120 tremors were recorded and work was halted in 2019.

The work attracted a huge protest from environmental campaigners.

Cuadrilla said of its plans, prior to the meeting: “The application has considered and appraised the potential environmental effects and where necessary appropriate mitigation is proposed or has been designed as an integral part of the development.

“On balance the benefits of the development are considered to offset any disbenefits and environmental effects.”